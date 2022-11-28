Balcers (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Balcers was injured Friday against the Blues and it was already announced that he was expected to miss at least three games. He could return as early as Saturday against the Maple Leafs but his exact timeline is still unclear.
