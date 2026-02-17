default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Balcers (illness) won't play for Latvia in Tuesday's qualification playoff matchup against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Balcers has one assist through three games at the tournament. He has accounted for 13 goals and 23 points in 29 games for the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League this season.

More News