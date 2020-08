Bishop (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has played just one game in this series versus Calgary, allowing four goals on 26 shots en route to the team's only win of the series. It's unclear if this injury is related to the one he dealt with during the round-robin round. Jake Oettinger will back up Anton Khudobin for the time being.