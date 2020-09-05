After a four-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs. There won't be any fans in attendance when the 16-horse 2020 Kentucky Derby field goes to post for the 146th Run for the Roses at 7:01 p.m. ET. However, there will still be plenty of excitement with Tiz the Law pursuing the Triple Crown and several horses who skipped the Belmont Stakes making their debut in an American Classic. Which horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup can you trust?

Tiz the Law won the Belmont by 3 3/4 lengths and dominated a tuneup at the Travers Stakes, so he's the 5-8 favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. However, Honor A.P. (5-1), Authentic (8-1) and Thousand Words (12-1) are all graded-stakes winners who haven't clashed head-to-head with Tiz the Law. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner of six of his last seven races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. The Bob Baffert-trained horse finished second in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and has an impressive resume with three graded-stakes wins.

However, Authentic has had issues closing despite winning four of his five career starts. Honor A.P. nearly ran Authentic down at the San Felipe Stakes at the wire and promptly beat him three months later at the longer Santa Anita Derby. At the Haskell, Authentic appeared distracted down the stretch and barely held off Ny Traffic. The added distance at Churchill Downs on Sunday isn't likely to work in Authentic's favor as he fights from the far outside post.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Sole Volante, even though he's a huge 35-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Karakontie out of Light Blow is bred for distance, and French trainer Patrick Biancone has been running Sole Volante in longer one-mile training sessions rather than shorter dashes in order to build on his three-year-old's stamina.

Biancone has trained several graded-stakes winners throughout his career, including 2004 Kentucky Derby runner-up and 2004 Haskell Stakes winner Lion Heart. This will be Biancone's first entrant in the Kentucky Derby since Lion Heart. Sole Volante won the Sam F. Davis Stakes and enters Saturday's 2020 Run for the Roses with four wins in seven career starts. Positioning will be key, as jockey Luca Panici is likely to stalk the pace to use the extra gas Sole Volante carries in his tank late.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 5-8

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 12-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

Enforceable 25-1

Max Player 30-1

Sole Volante 35-1

Money Moves 40-1

Attachment Rate 40-1

South Bend 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Major Fed 60-1

Necker Island 85-1

Mr Big News 100-1

Winning Impression 100-1