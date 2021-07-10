New York's Turf Triple Series for 3-year-olds kicks off on Saturday with the first leg of the series, the 2021 Belmont Derby at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Saturday's Derby will be followed by the Saratoga Derby on Aug. 7 and the Jockey Club Derby on Sept. 18; all three are $1 million races. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Derby odds. He has three wins and one third in six career starts.

The Jonathan Thomas-trained Hard Love is getting 5-2 in the nine-horse 2021 Belmont Derby field while Du Jour, who is now trained by Bill Mott, is third at 9-2. Post time for the 1¼-mile Belmont Derby is 5:12 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Belmont Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

One shocker: Weir is high on Du Jour, who is third on the morning line, at 9-2. A 3-year-old son of Temple City, Du Jour has three wins, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 American Turf at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard.

Since that win, he has been transferred from embattled trainer Bob Baffert to Mott, a Hall of Fame trainer who has had much more success with his turf horses than Baffert. "[Du Jour is] proven capable on or off the lead and could be tough right back," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir is using Du Jour prominently in his wagers.

