The world's richest horse race takes center stage on Saturday, when 14 of the world's most accomplished horses leave the starting gate in the $20 million 2021 Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Two American-trained horses highlight the 2021 Saudi Cup field. The Bob Baffert-trained Charlatan, who has crossed the finish line first in all four of his career starts, is the 7-5 favorite in the 2021 Saudi Cup odds. The Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go, who has won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup in his last two starts, is one of the other top 2021 Saudi Cup contenders at 5-2.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling had a stellar 2020 season. At one point last year, he picked the winner of six consecutive races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

In last year's Saudi Cup, Demling picked Maximum Security to win, and the horse won by 3/4 of a length.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Saudi Cup predictions

One shocker: Demling's top pick is not Charlatan even though he is the 7-5 favorite and has three wins in four career starts. In fact, Demling says Charlatan barely cracks the top three.

In his only career "defeat," Charlatan crossed the finish line first in a division of the 2020 Arkansas Derby but was later disqualified after testing positive for excessive amounts of a legal medication. Charlatan last raced in the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes on Dec. 26 and won by 4 1/2 lengths.

However, this four-year-old is the least experienced horse in the field. The Saudi Cup 2021 will be just his fifth career start; every other horse has started at least seven times. "I could see him winning, but just think this is a big ask for his fifth career start," Demling told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Chuwa Wizard, even though he's a long shot at 15-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

A Japanese-bred son of King Kamehameha, Chuwa Wizard has finished first, second or third in 17 of 18 career starts. He is coming off his first Grade 1 victory, a 2 1/2-length win in the Champions Cup on Dec. 6.

The expected pace favors Chuwa Wizard's running style. With Knicks Go and Charlatan in the race, the early pace figures, on paper, to be swift. "The Japanese invader will be flying in the end," Demling said.

2021 Saudi Cup odds, horses