Encino's win in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland was not enough to get him into the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, but the withdrawal of No More Time less than 24 hours later gave him a spot in the projected 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup. No More Time was injured during training on Sunday morning, so he will not be among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. The Brad Cox-trained Catching Freedom is 8-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, sitting behind Fierceness (3-1) and Sierra Leone (7-2) in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures. Should you back any of the favorites with your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. The Florida Derby is one of the most high-profile races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with the winner guaranteed a spot at Churchill Downs. However, since 2010, only three horses have won the Kentucky Derby after taking the Florida Derby and none since Always Dreaming in 2017.

Fierceness, owned by Mike Repole, has won three of five career races, including both of his Grade 1 runs. Repole owned Forte, who won last year's Florida Derby, but was scratched as the Kentucky Derby favorite with a foot injury. Repole hasn't had a horse finish higher than fifth in seven Kentucky Derby runs, and although Fierceness' recent success may be enticing, Demling doesn't see the value in including this favorite in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Resilience established himself as one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders when he won by more than two lengths in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct earlier this month. The Bill Mott-trained horse had previously competed in one graded stakes race, finishing fourth in the Risen Star in February.

However, that was a loaded field that featured horses like Sierra Leone and Catching Freedom, and Resilience was a close fourth place. Jockey John Velazquez said Resilience lost focus in that race, but the addition of blinkers made a difference in the Wood Memorial. Demling believes the betting market did not make enough of an adjustment following that race, identifying Resilience as one of his favorite 2024 Kentucky Derby longshots.

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back?

