Professional bowler Brandon Novak, 35, was arrested during the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament at the Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis on Feb. 1. Novak was in the middle of playing when U.S. Marshals arrested him and booked him in Indiana's Marion County jail, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Novak, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, had an active arrest warrant out in Ross County, where Chillicothe is located. The assistant prosecuting attorney for Ross County, Cindy Schumaker, said that Novak has been charged as part of a secret indictment. The charges will not be revealed until Novak is extradited to Chillicothe, but there is no timeline on when that will happen.

When authorities took Novak into custody on Thursday, he was in the seventh frame of his second game of the tournament. Video from The 11th Frame's YouTube page appears to show the moment Novak was arrested. Novak is out of frame, but several other bowlers turn their heads toward his lane during the action.

Even after his arrest, Novak had a high enough score to finish 36th and won $1,500 in prize money.

Novak has been bowling professionally since 2009 when he made his PBA debut. Throughout his career, Novak has participated in 76 events, won two titles and collected just over $93,000 in prize money, per the PBA's official website.