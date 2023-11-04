The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic will take place on Saturday at Santa Anita Park at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 is unique compared to other major U.S. horses races like the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Those are limited to three-year-old horses, while the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 is open to horses three years old and older. Thus, the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic field has several thoroughbreds that are five years old and one six-year-old, Ushba Tesoro, who is tied for second in the latest Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 odds. He's at 4-1 with White Abarrio, while the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight is the favorite at 3-1. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Dozens of horses have lined up at the Breeders' Cup Classic twice and a handful have even competed three times. However, one horse has competed more than three times, and he didn't just stop at four. Perfect Drift ran the race five times from 2002 to 2006, with a third place being his best finish. Still, there has just been one two-time winner. Tiznow who was victorious in 2000 and 2001, winning as a three-year-old and four-year-old.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.



Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $35.73 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline and Olympiad.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.26 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad and Taiba.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $691.60 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad, Taiba and Rich Strike.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Arabian Knight (3-1), he is also holding tickets with Ushba Tesoro (4-1) and is using a longshot in his exotics who could spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023. He's sharing his horse racing picks over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic.

