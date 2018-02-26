CBS launches CBS SPORTS HQ, a 24/7 streaming network for sports news, highlights and analysis

CBS on Monday launched CBS SPORTS HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports news network offering news, highlights and analysis, easily accessible for free on connected devices. The new digital network is a collaboration between CBS Sports and CBS Interactive and allows sports fans to watch full-day live, anchored coverage featuring game breakdowns and the day's top sports storylines.

CBS SPORTS HQ utilizes the combined resources of CBS Sports, CBSSports.com, 247Sports, SportsLine, CBS Sports Fantasy and MaxPreps to deliver a robust sports network with live news and reporting, game previews and post-game analysis, must-see highlights, projections and in-depth statistical breakdowns. The digital network will also give viewers the flexibility to control what they watch with DVR-like functionality that allows them to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly.

"CBS SPORTS HQ is another key step in the evolution of the CBS Corporation," said Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation. "From CBS All Access to Showtime OTT to CBSN, we are creating best-in-class direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are positioning us to be leaders in the future of premium content distribution. Thanks to the collaboration of CBS Interactive and CBS Sports, I am confident that CBS SPORTS HQ will become our latest success story in that regard."

At launch, CBS SPORTS HQ is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android, CBSN and the CBS All Access subscription service.

CBS SPORTS HQ replicates the Corporation's highly successful model used to launch CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive. Since launching in November 2014, CBSN has grown viewership significantly, drawing 287 million streams in 2017, an increase of 17% compared to the 2016 Election year. CBSN is now on every major platform and continues to expand its original reporting.

"CBS SPORTS HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want," said Jim Lanzone, CEO, CBS Interactive and Chief Digital Officer, CBS Corporation. "As with CBSN, which continues to attract a growing audience of digital consumers, we also think there's a tremendous advantage in being first to market with this type of service in a crown jewel category."

"CBS SPORTS HQ offers fans a new, always-on, easily accessible way to digitally consume sports news and highlights, with the quality coverage, reporting and analysis they expect from CBS Sports," said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. "It's a terrific platform for us, as we extend the CBS Sports portfolio reaching the growing audience of young viewers who get much of their news and information on digital platforms."

CBS SPORTS HQ will be complementary to CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network programming. CBS Sports announcers and reporters will be involved in coverage, breaking news, analysis and previews.

CBS SPORTS HQ's live streaming coverage will be led by a group of experienced anchors and analysts. All CBS Sports Digital writers and insiders will also be involved in coverage regularly.

CBS SPORTS HQ is powered by CBS Interactive Advanced Media. A division of CBS Sports Digital, CBS Interactive Advanced Media is the category leader in the delivery of integrated multimedia and digital solutions for internal clients across CBS verticals and external clients primarily focused on sports and entertainment. The division streams thousands of live events each year through a proprietary video streaming platform.