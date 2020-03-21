Coronavirus: Best sports books to read while quarantined during COVID-19 outbreak

With coronavirus stopping everything, many are stuck inside for most if not all of the day. Sports have stopped in an attempt to slow the spreading of the virus, so people are trying to fill the time despite having nowhere to go and no games to watch on television.

While everyone looking for movies to watch and games to relive (which by the way I have you covered for), I must also remind you that books exist. Remember books? So vintage.

Bookworms know how amazing it is to find a new book, but for those who are looking to get into a new hobby during this time, reading could be it. I think I'm gonna try exercising, or maybe I'll be artsy as a new hobby. Most likely I'll do neither of those things but what a nice thought right? Anyway, back to books.

Diving into a good book is not just a great way to pass time, they can also help fill your sports void if pick one of the books below.

Here are some great ones to look into, but maybe get them on a Kindle or order them online, CBS Sports does not endorse leaving your house during this time.

Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game

By: Michael Lewis

Special shoutout to my baseball statistics professor for making us read this, it's a great one. Even if you've seen the movie, it is still more than worth it to read the book. For those who haven't either read or seen this story, it's about how the Oakland A's changed the game of baseball. It highlights the team using statistics to get ahead when their budget was small and focuses on general manager Billy Beane.

The Boys of Summer

By: Roger Kahn

This non-fiction book tells the story of the Brooklyn Dodgers and goes through the author's time covering the team as a sportswriter. Kahn traveled with the team, so he not just writes from a perspective of someone who watched games or reported on the Dodgers, but as someone who knew them as regular people too. Jackie Robinson's struggle with racism in the country and in baseball is something Kahn saw close-up.

Fever Pitch: A Fan's Life

By: Nick Hornby

Forget what you know about the movie Fever Pitch, this book is actually about soccer (football). While it did inspire the movie you're all thinking of, there are some clear differences, starting with the sport. This autobiographical essay by British author Nick Hornby is the diary of his life as a fan. He discusses his experiences as an Arsenal fan, from the time he was young up to adulthood.

The System: The Glory and Scandal of Big-Time College Football

By: Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict

My friend who doesn't love to read listed this as his favorite sports book, so there's no excuse not to check it out, even if you're not big on the reading scene. This looks into where the millions and millions of dollars made by college football goes and dives into some of the top scandals of the sport.

Never Die Easy: The Autobiography of Walter Payton

By: Walter Payton and Don Yaeger

Walter Payton left quite the legacy on the NFL, not just by how he played, but who he was as a person. One of the highest awards a player can receive in the league is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, highlighting a player for their exemplary work in the community. This is told by Sweetness himself and follows his story from his humble beginnings all the way to Payton becoming one of the most recognizable faces in football.

Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream

By: H. G. Bissinger

Most people have seen the movie and/or the show with this title, but the book is a great read for any football fan. It looks into the story of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team. The team was located in Odessa, Texas, where football is king. The story not only looks into the team but the town as well.

Paper Lion

By: George Plimpton

The author wanted to know what it would be like if a regular person joined an NFL team, so he did. He suited up for training camp with the Detroit Lions and even played in an exhibition game, though it did not go so well. This is his story of how that all went down, what he saw and what he learned.

Travel Team

By: Mike Lupica

There are sports fans of all ages missing the games being played, so I wanted to include something for our younger readers. Growing up I loved Mike Lupica books, so I felt it was fitting to include one. This is the story of a young boy who might not be the biggest on the court, but he has enough heart to make up for it. His father, a washed-up player, and a bunch of kids not picked first prove their worth.

Dirt on their Skirts: The Story of the Young Women who won the World Championship

Written by: Doreen Rappaport and Lyndall Callan

This is for kids younger than the Mike Lupica crowd and is for any parent wanting to read their youngin' a sports book that both teaches and inspires. The book comes from accounts and interviews of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It looks at the 1946 championship between the Rockford Peaches and the Racine Belles and highlights the exceptional female athletes.