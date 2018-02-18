LOOK: Danica Patrick posts beach picture with Aaron Rodgers before Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla -- Danica Patrick is getting ready to suit up for the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of her career at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The 35-year-old will line up 28th in the No. 7 GoDaddy Chevrolet for Sunday's Great American Race.

While Patrick has drawn support from her fans across the country, NASCAR's first woman to lead at Daytona will have a little extra motivation this time around. Joining Patrick atop her pit box for the race will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Before the race, Patrick posted a picture with her Super Bowl Champion boyfriend and family. Take a look below.

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:37pm PST

Rodgers joins Peyton Manning as NFL royalty at NASCAR's Super Bowl. Manning is set to lead in the field to green in the Toyota pace car before the race. As for Patrick, her racing career won't end completely after the checkered flag flies on Sunday; she is preparing to suit up for the Indianapolis 500 later this year.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)