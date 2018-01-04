LOOK: Meet the very cute and adorable contestants for the 2018 Puppy Bowl

The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, which means that the Super Bowl isn't too far off on the horizon. More importantly, though, it also means the Puppy Bowl is drawing near.

On Thursday, Animal Planet gave us a formal introduction to the very good boys and girls that will be competing in Puppy Bowl XIV on Feb. 4. Not only are they cute (as always), but many of them also have interesting backstories this year.

This year's furry face-off, which will be held at the all-new bone-shaped Geico stadium, features puppies rescued from areas devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida. Animal Planet worked with 48 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from 25 U.S. states and territories to recruit their two teams.

So, without further ado, let's go ahead and meet our new superstars.

Animal Planet

Name: Alvin

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer/Rottweiler

Age: 17 weeks

Strengths: Good boy

Weaknesses: The mailman



Animal Planet

Name: Ana

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Catahoula Leopard Dog

Age: 17 weeks

Strengths: Leadership

Weaknesses: Looks like Yoda



Animal Planet

Name: Barry

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound/Great Pyrenees

Age: 20 weeks

Strengths: Size, ball skills

Weaknesses: Confidence



Animal Planet

Name: Bear

Breed: Pit Bull/Foxhound

Age: 16 weeks

Strengths: Physicality

Weaknesses: Open to being exposed

Animal Planet

Name: Biscuit

Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher

Age: 13 weeks

Strengths: Scrappy competitor

Weaknesses: Size, faking innocence

Animal Planet

Name: Blueberry Pie

Breed: Miniature Poodle/Chihuahua

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Fearless

Weaknesses: Erratic

Animal Planet

Name: Boomer

Breed: Chihuahua/Pomeranian

Age: 14 weeks

Strengths: Inquisitive

Weaknesses: Size



Animal Planet

Name: Buckalew

Breed: Chihuahua/Dachshund

Age: 13 weeks

Strengths: Cute

Weaknesses: Size, anxiety



Animal Planet

Name: Buttons

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Age: 21 weeks

Strengths: Flow

Weaknesses: Marijuana



Animal Planet

Name: Carlo

Breed: Pug

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Charming

Weaknesses: Breathing, underbite



Animal Planet

Name: Chance

Breed: Dalmation

Age: 18 weeks

Strengths: Fiery competitor

Weaknesses: Spotty production



Animal Planet

Name: Clyde

Breed: Corgi

Age: 17 weeks

Strengths: Retweets

Weaknesses: Top heavy



Animal Planet

Name: Edwin

Breed: German Shepherd/Rottweiler

Age: 17 weeks

Strengths: Poise, handsomeness

Weaknesses: None



Animal Planet

Name: Hannah

Breed: Pit Bull/Bulldog

Age: 13 weeks

Strengths: Intimidation

Weaknesses: Unpredictable



Animal Planet

Name: Jennifer Pawrence

Breed: Miniature Poodle/Chihuahua

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Low center of gravity

Weaknesses: Diva

Animal Planet

Name: Joy

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Fashion

Weaknesses: Treats



Animal Planet

Name: Juniper

Breed: Pit Bull/American Bulldog

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Physicality, build

Weaknesses: Poops on the carpet



Animal Planet

Name: Kaleb Junior

Breed: Chihuahua/Chow Chow

Age: 13 weeks

Strengths: Strong vertical

Weaknesses: Inferiority complex



Animal Planet

Name: Kitsy

Breed: Shiba Inu

Age: 19 weeks

Strengths: Intelligence, awareness

Weaknesses: Squirrels



Animal Planet

Name: Lila

Breed: Chihuahua/English Toy Spaniel

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Secrets

Weaknesses: Doesn't want to be here



Animal Planet

Name: Luna

Breed: Pomeranian/Miniature Pinscher

Age: 17 weeks

Strengths: Morale

Weaknesses: Attentiveness



Animal Planet

Name: Mango

Breed: Pit Bull/Chihuahua

Age: 16 weeks

Strengths: High motor, scrappy

Weaknesses: Eats out of the garbage



Animal Planet

Name: Moonshine

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 24 weeks

Strengths: High IQ, snuggling

Weaknesses: Substance abuse



Animal Planet

Name: Morris

Breed: Pomeranian

Age: 14 weeks

Strengths: Blowouts

Weaknesses: Refuses to go to the dirty areas



Animal Planet

Name: Mr. Wigglesworth

Breed: Shar-Pei

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: High society

Weaknesses: Field vision



Animal Planet

Name: Olympia

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Age: 19 weeks

Strengths: Raw athleticism

Weaknesses: Shedding



Animal Planet

Name: Peanut

Breed: Australian Shepherd/Pointer

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Five-tool player

Weaknesses: Drinks from the toilet



Animal Planet

Name: Petree

Breed: Pomeranian

Age: 15 weeks

Strengths: Elusiveness

Weaknesses: Naps



Animal Planet

Name: Ryder

Breed: Siberian Husky/Alaskan Malamute

Age: 24 weeks

Strengths: Performs in all elements

Weaknesses: Keeping his eye on the ball



Animal Planet

Name: Sally

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound

Age: 13 weeks

Strengths: Pursuit

Weaknesses: Sniffing her own butt



Animal Planet

Name: Savannah

Breed: Bull Terrier/Pit Bull

Age: 16 weeks

Strengths: Fantastic hearing

Weaknesses: Skips leg day



Animal Planet

Name: Sophie

Breed: Poodle/Golden Retriever

Age: 21 weeks

Strengths: Curls

Weaknesses: Gluten-free



Animal Planet

Name: Stripe

Breed: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd

Age: 19 weeks

Strengths: Versatile

Weaknesses: Eating shoes



Animal Planet

Name: Sunny

Breed: Pit Bull/Rottweiler

Age: 14 weeks

Strengths: Killer instincts

Weaknesses: Beggar



Animal Planet

Name: Tyler

Breed: Chihuahua/Shih Tzu

Age: 20 weeks

Strengths: Always knows a guy

Weaknesses: Sex, drugs, rock & roll