LOOK: Meet the very cute and adorable contestants for the 2018 Puppy Bowl

A full scouting report on the 2018 Puppy Bowl rosters

The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, which means that the Super Bowl isn't too far off on the horizon. More importantly, though, it also means the Puppy Bowl is drawing near.

On Thursday, Animal Planet gave us a formal introduction to the very good boys and girls that will be competing in Puppy Bowl XIV on Feb. 4. Not only are they cute (as always), but many of them also have interesting backstories this year.

This year's furry face-off, which will be held at the all-new bone-shaped Geico stadium, features puppies rescued from areas devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida. Animal Planet worked with 48 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from 25 U.S. states and territories to recruit their two teams.

So, without further ado, let's go ahead and meet our new superstars.

35653-alvin-3484.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Alvin
Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer/Rottweiler
Age: 17 weeks
Strengths: Good boy
Weaknesses: The mailman

35653-ana-2608.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Ana
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Catahoula Leopard Dog
Age: 17 weeks
Strengths: Leadership
Weaknesses: Looks like Yoda

35653-barry-2465.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Barry
Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound/Great Pyrenees
Age: 20 weeks
Strengths: Size, ball skills
Weaknesses: Confidence

35653-bear-2589.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Bear
Breed: Pit Bull/Foxhound
Age: 16 weeks
Strengths: Physicality
Weaknesses: Open to being exposed

35653-biscuit-1817.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Biscuit
Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher
Age: 13 weeks
Strengths: Scrappy competitor
Weaknesses: Size, faking innocence

35653-blueberry-pie-1111.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Blueberry Pie
Breed: Miniature Poodle/Chihuahua
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Fearless
Weaknesses: Erratic

35653-boomer-1823.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Boomer
Breed: Chihuahua/Pomeranian
Age: 14 weeks
Strengths: Inquisitive
Weaknesses: Size

35653-buckalew-1929.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Buckalew
Breed: Chihuahua/Dachshund
Age: 13 weeks
Strengths: Cute
Weaknesses: Size, anxiety

35653-buttons-3026.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Buttons
Breed: Cocker Spaniel
Age: 21 weeks
Strengths: Flow
Weaknesses: Marijuana

35653-carlo-carlino-0682.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Carlo
Breed: Pug
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Charming
Weaknesses: Breathing, underbite

35653-chance-3253.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Chance
Breed: Dalmation
Age: 18 weeks
Strengths: Fiery competitor
Weaknesses: Spotty production

35653-clyde-2043.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Clyde
Breed: Corgi
Age: 17 weeks
Strengths: Retweets
Weaknesses: Top heavy

35653-edwin-3390.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Edwin
Breed: German Shepherd/Rottweiler
Age: 17 weeks
Strengths: Poise, handsomeness
Weaknesses: None

35653-hannah-3241.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Hannah
Breed: Pit Bull/Bulldog
Age: 13 weeks
Strengths: Intimidation
Weaknesses: Unpredictable

35653-jennifer-pawrence-1107.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Jennifer Pawrence
Breed: Miniature Poodle/Chihuahua
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Low center of gravity
Weaknesses: Diva

35653-joy-1430.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Joy
Breed: Miniature Poodle
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Fashion
Weaknesses: Treats

35653-juniper-3201.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Juniper
Breed: Pit Bull/American Bulldog
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Physicality, build
Weaknesses: Poops on the carpet

35653-kaleb-junior-0178.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Kaleb Junior
Breed: Chihuahua/Chow Chow
Age: 13 weeks
Strengths: Strong vertical
Weaknesses: Inferiority complex

35653-kitsy-0917.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Kitsy
Breed: Shiba Inu
Age: 19 weeks
Strengths: Intelligence, awareness
Weaknesses: Squirrels

35653-lila-1688.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Lila
Breed: Chihuahua/English Toy Spaniel
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Secrets
Weaknesses: Doesn't want to be here

35653-luna-1349.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Luna
Breed: Pomeranian/Miniature Pinscher
Age: 17 weeks
Strengths: Morale
Weaknesses: Attentiveness

35653-mango-1204.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Mango
Breed: Pit Bull/Chihuahua
Age: 16 weeks
Strengths: High motor, scrappy
Weaknesses: Eats out of the garbage

35653-moonshine-2786.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Moonshine
Breed: Border Collie
Age: 24 weeks
Strengths: High IQ, snuggling
Weaknesses: Substance abuse

35653-morris-2236.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Morris
Breed: Pomeranian
Age: 14 weeks
Strengths: Blowouts
Weaknesses: Refuses to go to the dirty areas

35653-mr-wigglesworth-1636.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Mr. Wigglesworth
Breed: Shar-Pei
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: High society
Weaknesses: Field vision

35653-olympia-2299.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Olympia
Breed: Great Pyrenees
Age: 19 weeks
Strengths: Raw athleticism
Weaknesses: Shedding

35653-peanut-3421.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Peanut
Breed: Australian Shepherd/Pointer
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Five-tool player
Weaknesses: Drinks from the toilet

35653-petree-1031.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Petree
Breed: Pomeranian
Age: 15 weeks
Strengths: Elusiveness
Weaknesses: Naps

35653-ryder-2806.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Ryder
Breed: Siberian Husky/Alaskan Malamute
Age: 24 weeks
Strengths: Performs in all elements
Weaknesses: Keeping his eye on the ball

35653-sally-2342.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Sally
Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound
Age: 13 weeks
Strengths: Pursuit
Weaknesses: Sniffing her own butt

35653-savannah-2827.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Savannah
Breed: Bull Terrier/Pit Bull
Age: 16 weeks
Strengths: Fantastic hearing
Weaknesses: Skips leg day

35653-sophie-3031.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Sophie
Breed: Poodle/Golden Retriever
Age: 21 weeks
Strengths: Curls
Weaknesses: Gluten-free

35653-stripe-3414.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Stripe
Breed: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd
Age: 19 weeks
Strengths: Versatile
Weaknesses: Eating shoes

35653-sunny-3114.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Sunny
Breed: Pit Bull/Rottweiler
Age: 14 weeks
Strengths: Killer instincts
Weaknesses: Beggar

35653-tyler-1499.jpg
Animal Planet

Name: Tyler
Breed: Chihuahua/Shih Tzu
Age: 20 weeks
Strengths: Always knows a guy
Weaknesses: Sex, drugs, rock & roll

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories