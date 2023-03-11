The case for robot umpires just got a little stronger as a Southland Conference umpire has been suspended indefinitely after making a horrific strike-three call that ended Friday night's game between Mississippi Valley State and the University of New Orleans.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Davon Mims was at the plate for Mississippi Valley State when he became the victim of an extremely questionable strike-two call. Mims expressed his displeasure with the umpire before stepping back into the batter's box, but he had no idea that the next call would be even worse.

The 1-2 pitch wound up in the opposite batter's box, and New Orleans catcher Jorge Tejada started to throw it back to pitcher Trey Usey before the umpire rang up Mims for strike three.

As the umpire walked off the field, Mims gave him a well-earned earful as he headed toward the dugout. With New Orleans up 7-3, the call probably didn't alter the outcome, but it snuffed out any chance of a two-out rally for Mississippi Valley State and landed the umpire in hot water.

On Saturday, the Southland Conference announced that the home plate umpire had been suspended indefinitely.

"After a thorough review of the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State baseball contest on March 10, 2023, the Southland Conference confirmed the home plate umpire's conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the Conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball," the conference said in a statement.

Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans will continue their three-game series this weekend, and the good news for the Delta Devils is that they probably won't see a call worse than that one.