NASCAR owner Richard Childress fires shots at alleged masked robbers

Davidson County authorities are searching for three masked men who allegedly broke into the house of legendary NASCAR driver and owner Richard Childress. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm ET on Sunday in Reedy Creek, North Carolina.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Childress was home at the time of the alleged break in and fired gunshots on the suspects before they fled the scene. Investigators told WFMY CBS News in North Carolina that it did not appear any suspects were injured. An alarm in the Childress household also triggered after a glass window was broken.

The sherriff's office said that Childress had the right to defend himself against the intrusion. CBS News in North Carolina also reported that Childress said "the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment."

The NASCAR owner is offering a $10,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the masked men.