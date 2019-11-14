Olympic skier Bode Miller helps his wife deliver their twin sons after midwife is late

Olympic skier Bode Miller has performed and delivered under pressure before, usually while cruising down a mountain. But Miller's most intense clutch performance may have come last week when he helped his pregnant wife deliver their twin boys.

Miller and his wife, Morgan welcomed twin boys last Friday -- three days before they were due -- but the couple's midwife did not make it in time for the birth. Instead, Miller and his mother stepped in to help Morgan deliver the boys.

Luckily, Miller's mother previously worked as a midwife and was equipped to help the couple through the process. By the time the couple's midwife showed up, the babies had already been delivered.

"None of the midwives actually made it on time," Bode told the "Today" show on Tuesday. "By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies... One minute we're just hanging out and the next they were out."

Miller, 42, told the Daily Mail it was "one of the more crazy things I've ever experienced." The couple shared photos of the newborns on Instagram this week, with Morgan calling the experience "mind-blowing."

The arrival of the twins comes almost a year-and-a-half after the couple lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, in a drowning accident. The couple also welcomed a son, Easton, last October.

Miller is the most successful male American alpine ski racer of all time, competing in five Olympics and winning six medals -- including one gold at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. His wife, formerly Morgan Beck, is a professional beach volleyball player who was a member of the United States women's national volleyball team.