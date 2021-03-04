It's here. Paramount+ launched today, March 4, and it's available on all your streaming platforms with a free first month! What is it? Well, it's the new name for CBS All Access, but it's so much more. We've got live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment -- everything from new series in the SpongeBob SquarePants and Star Trek universes to CBS News' 24/7 trusted commentary on the world. And yeah, sports.

Because you're here for sports. So is Paramount+. Along with the remarkable streaming library of originals and classics from our brands, Paramount+ will carry the heavy-hitting sports broadcasts that you have come to expect from the CBS Sports brand. Here's a look at the more than 1,000 live games we're bringing to the table:

THE NFL ON CBS

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

PGA TOUR

SEC ON CBS

The PGA Championship

National Women's Soccer League

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League -- Paramount+ is the only place in the U.S. where soccer fans can find exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match, every season.

In addition, Paramount+ is expanding its exclusive English-language rights in the U.S. with three more soccer properties, featuring hundreds of additional matches.

Concacaf – offering more than 200 Concacaf matches, starting with the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June of this year, which will feature the U.S. Men's National Team. Coverage will feature all 41 national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean across different competitions, including the qualifiers for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which will feature the defending champion U.S. Women's National Team.

Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Paramount+ will stream more than 300 matches a year from Argentina's top soccer division.

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A – Paramount+ will stream more than 360 matches a year from Brazil's premier soccer league.

The service will also be the exclusive home of a long-running, Emmy® Award-winning original series Inside the NFL, which takes fans even deeper into the game and the passion of the NFL all season long. And knowing fans don't stop watching when the players stop playing, Paramount+ will feature CBS Sports HQ, our 24/7 streaming sports news network that has you covered with deep analysis and expert picks.

