The Kentucky Derby is complete, which means that the second leg of the Triple Crown is slated to take place.

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes serves as the second leg of the Triple Crown and occurs on Saturday, May 21. The Triple Crown schedule resumed to some normalcy in 2021 as the Kentucky Derby served as the opening leg of the Triple Crown, which it traditionally does.

While the Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, there will be no chance of having a Triple Crown winner in 2022. Rich Strike, who was an 80-1 underdog, won the 2022 Kentucky Derby earlier this month, but won't be participating in the Preakness Stakes.

Just as was the case in the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 6/5. Epicenter had a strong performance at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago despite finishing in second by 3/4 of a length. The three-year old colt got out to an early lead, but just couldn't hang on when the horses came around the final turn at Churchill Downs.

In addition to Epicenter, Secret Oath sits near the top with 9/2 odds for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Secret Oath has five first-place finishes in her eight career starts, including a first place finish at the Kentucky Oaks earlier this month. Secret Oath also finished third at the Arkansas Derby back in April.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds

Epicenter 6-5 Early Voting 7-2 Secret Oath 9-2 Simplification 6-1 Creative Minister 10-1 Armagnac 12-1 Skippylongstocking 20-1 Happy Jack 30-1 Fenwick 50-1

When is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 21. The post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, as it traditionally does.

How long is the Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes will be run at its usual 1 3/16 miles around the track at Pimlico Race Course.

How to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 21

Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)