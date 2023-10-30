October is the greatest month of the year to be a sports fan because all four major U.S. sports -- the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL -- are in action. On Monday, Oct. 30, fans will be treated to the only Sports Equinox of the year with each league playing on the same night.

The rare Sports Equinox typically only occurs in October because the NFL is in the middle of its season, the NHL and NBA are just beginning and the MLB is crowning a champion with the World Series. This year's Sports Equinox will be just the 30th time it has ever happened.

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. The NHL and NBA will play a combined 20 games, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions will battle on Monday Night Football.

Fans will need to soak up this Sports Equinox because there won't be another one this year. With the way the World Series schedule is set up, there will be no more games on Monday, Thursday or Friday.

Here is the full list of Monday's games:

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

NBA

NHL

MLB

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks -- Game 3 of the 2023 World Series, 8:03 p.m. ET

Fun Sports Equinox facts