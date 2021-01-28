Tim Donaghy has found his way back to the world of officiating. During Wednesday's episode of Major League Wrestling's "Fusion," Donaghy made his professional wrestling debut as he played the part of a crooked referee.

Donaghy served as the corrupt official in a Caribbean Strap match between Savio Vega and Richard Holliday. In order to win the match, one of the wrestlers had to touch all four turnbuckles in the ring. Vega had touched three of the four turnbuckles, but Donaghy blocked him from touching the final one.

Due to Donaghy standing in front of the final turnbuckle, Vega was upset and Donaghy backed him away from it. While he did that, Holliday was able to touch the turnbuckle and steal the win.

"Pro wrestling is entertainment, and I always joked the NBA was a form of entertainment and I compared it a little bit to pro wrestling behind the scenes," Donaghy told Sports Illustrated back in October. "When I was growing up, I always enjoyed pro wrestling, guys like Hulk Hogan and Ivan Putski. I thought it would be fun to get involved and see where it goes."

Donaghy is certainly able to embrace his heel role given his past.

"I think people are going to find it entertaining," Donaghy told Sports Illustrated following Wednesday's appearance. "I was a little out of my comfort zone, but I think it went well."

Donaghy was an NBA official for 13 seasons, from 1994 until 2007 when he resigned. He was involved in a gambling ring in which he was betting on games that he officiated and had a hand in deciding the outcomes. Donaghy ended up serving 15 months in prison as a result of the scandal and the NBA has distanced itself from him ever since.