UFC lightweight Sage Northcutt wants to play Ivan Drago's son in 'Creed 2'

If things go his way, Sage Northcutt could be heading from the UFC Octagon to the Hollywood screen.

The promising 21-year-old mixed martial artist recently revealed to MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani that he has ambitions of playing Ivan Drago's son in the upcoming film "Creed 2," which will star Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's son, Adonis Creed. Northcutt told Helwani that he has gone as far as to submit an audition tape to help him land the role.

"The new Creed 2 movie is coming out so I was actually going to audition for that," said Northcutt on Helwani's show, "MMA Hour." "Got a little audition tape so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago's son in the movie? That would be pretty fun."

"I had some friends of mine and they were talking about it with me and I just got linked up with it. A few people, Mr. [Urijah] Faber mentioned it too, so it was really cool how it all came together."

While we don't know just how interested the film is in Northcutt's involvement or how well the UFC fighter can act on screen, he does seem like he'd be a pretty strong casting choice -- at least in the looks department. From the spikey blonde hair, strong jawline, pronounced chin and the chiseled physique, Northcutt has all the ingredients to carry Drago's genes.

Also, it's worth pointing out that William Morris Endeavor (WME) -- the company that purchased the UFC last summer -- is heavily involved in the production of "Creed 2," so it could be a win-win if Northcutt is cut out for the gig.

I suppose it's just an added bonus that Northcutt already dabbles in the world of fighting, so he likely wouldn't need to train all that hard to play Drago's kin on film. Northcutt has a 3-2 record in the UFC and is set to take on Michel Quiñones in a lightweight bout this weekend at the UFC Fight Night event in Norfolk, Virginia.

It'll be interesting to keep an eye on this and see if Northcutt's interest in the role leads to anything. "Creed 2" will be directed by Sylvester Stallone and is set to start filming next year, so we may find out sooner rather than later.