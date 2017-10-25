Usain Bolt says he may get a soccer tryout with Borussia Dortmund

This isn't the first time Bolt has been linked to a big-name soccer club. USATSI

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but a soccer team is reportedly prepared to give Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt an opportunity on the pitch.

This time it's Borussia Dortmund showing interest, as team CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke will reportedly discuss a tryout for Bolt with the chief executive of Puma, which sponsors both the club and the eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

Bolt has long expressed significant interest in pursuing a soccer career. The 31-year-old has officially retired from competitive running, but that doesn't mean he's fully prepared to move on from athletics altogether. He's not giving up the soccer dream, though he recognizes that it will be a challenge.

"It's a personal goal, I don't care what people really think about it," Bolt told reporters over the weekend, via MailOnline. "I'm not going to lie to myself, if I feel I can't do it, I am going to say 'forget this.' I am not going to embarrass myself."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Bolt has been linked to a big-name club. He reportedly spoke to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson about a tryout with Man U, the club he's actively supported for a long time. Bolt was also supposed to participate in a legends match for United earlier this year, but pulled out due to a hamstring injury.

The ailment is still standing in the way of his soccer ambitions at the moment.

"My hamstring is just keeping back right now, in two weeks I can train again and get back to some shape, then I can really explore that situation," Bolt said. "[Borussia Dortmund] said the invitation is always open, so it is all about me getting over my injury and into shape. Then I can explore it and do the trials and see what level I am at."

However, if the big-name club trial doesn't pan out, Bolt has a backup plan.

"I think I can make the Jamaica team easily. I wouldn't say they are that good at this point."

Ouch.