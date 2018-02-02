WATCH: Jeopardy! contestants stumped by football category, mocked by Alex Trebek

Sports categories on "Jeopardy!" can often be a weak spot for the contestants involved. On Thursday night, it was maybe the greatest Achilles' Heel in show history.

Not only did all three contestants miss on each of the five questions in the "Talkin' Football" category, they were so clueless about the sport that none of them even attempted to guess. Alex Trebek decided to have some fun with the situational ignorance once he realized how it was going to play out.

Trebek the real MVP pic.twitter.com/5XkDRGrIb0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 2, 2018

Between Trebek's sarcasm/dry humor, the crowd straight-up laughing at the panel's lack of football IQ and the contestants just waiting for it all to be over, this was an incredible moment in Jeopardy! history. This was like the Super Bowl of not knowing football.