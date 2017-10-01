WATCH: Rugby player gets bit by a lion after petting it through a fence

A Welsh rugby player was forced to miss a game this week after he was bit by a lion during a trip to a South African wildlife reserve.

The player, 29-year-old Scott Baldwin of the Swansea-based Pro14 Ospreys, got a little too fearless and bold during that trip, and he's lucky he managed to escape with relatively minor injuries. While hanging out with teammates by a lion enclosure at the reserve, Baldwin stuck his hand between the metal bars in an effort to pet the lion.

The lion seemed to be cool with the interaction for a second, but then, in a moment of clarity, it remembered it was king of the jungle and not a domestic kitty cat. That spelled bad news for Baldwin.

Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

The lion chomped down on Baldwin's hand, leading to the exact sort of shriek you'd expect from a man coming to the realization he's being attacked by a lion. I haven't seen a rugby player that outmatched since Ross from "Friends" tried his hand at the sport.

Luckily, Baldwin was quickly able to free his hand and seek first aid. He was ultimately taken to a hospital, received stitches and missed his team's game on Friday.

Ospreys coach Steve Tandy was hilariously frank while speaking to reporters about the incident and how "stupid" Baldwin was.

"When you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten," Tandy said, via Sky News. "I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."

"It's probably one of the silliest things I've even been involved in, but thankfully he is OK and hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks."

The Cheetahs went on to win the match 44-25. The Ospreys might want to stick with a more pedestrian team-bonding activity next time. I'd recommend bowling or something.