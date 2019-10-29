2019 WGC-HSBC Champions odds: PGA picks, predictions from advanced model that nailed six majors

Xander Schauffele has quietly become of the top golfers in the world, as the defending WGC-HSBC Champions winner has won four times on the PGA Tour and earned over $14 million in prize money. In addition to defending his title starting Thursday in China at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions, Schauffele also won this year's Sentry Tournament of Champions as part of a 2018-19 season that saw him finish second in the FedEx Cup standings. Schauffele is 14-1 in the latest 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions odds at Shenshan International Golf Club as part of a stellar field that also includes defending FedEx Cup champ Rory McIlroy (11-2), Zozo Championship runner-up Hideki Matsuyama (11-1) and 2017 WGC-HSBC winner Justin Rose (16-1). So before locking in any 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the current 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-HSBC field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Schauffele, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Schauffele defeated Tony Finau in a playoff at this event last year, earning his third career PGA Tour victory. And in his first start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, Schauffele fired three rounds in the 60s and earned a 10th place finish last week at the Zozo Championship.

Despite his strong start to the season, Schauffele has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, the 26-year-old finished 25th or worse nine times last season. Schauffele's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Schauffele finished last season ranked 127th in driving accuracy percentage (60.29), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded WGC-HSBC Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Captain America is getting in prime pre-Presidents Cup action during the PGA Tour's Asia swing, as he finished 17th at last week's Zozo Championship. The 2018 Masters champion had a strong 2018-19 performance, winning the Northern Trust as part of the FedEx Cup playoffs en route to finishing ninth in the points race. A seven-time champion on tour, he has won in every year but one since 2013. He has all the tools to climb the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says three other golfers with WGC odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the WGC-HSBC Champions 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 11-2

Hideki Matsuyama 11-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 33-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Bernd Wiesberger 33-1

Byeong Hun-An 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Andrew Putnam 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Matt Wallace 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1