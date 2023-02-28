The next stop on the PGA Tour schedule is Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023. As an elevated event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational field will pack plenty of star power with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler serving as the headliners. Rahm comes in as the top betting favorite at 7-1 in the latest Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Arnold Palmer field include McIlroy (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Max Homa (19-1), Collin Morikawa (21-1), Justin Thomas (23-1), Xander Schauffele (24-1) and Will Zalatoris (24-1) The total tournament purse for this elevated event is $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As the hottest in the field, Rahm will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the 2021 U.S. Open winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Tony Finau (28-1), Jordan Spieth (41-1), or Hideki Matsuyama (55-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hoton his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. In last week's Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Arnold Palmer Invitational one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational is 34-year-old Rickie Fowler. The five-time PGA Tour winner comes in at a whopping 85-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has tremendous upside this week at Bay Hill. Fowler, the No. 70 ranked player in the world, has shown recent signs of recapturing the form that had analysts calling him a rising star on the PGA Tour early in his career.

Following his 54th place finish at The American Express, Fowler has been on a tear. In his three starts since, the former Oklahoma State standout finished in 11th place at the Farmers Insurance Open, 10th at the WM Phoenix Open, and 20th at The Genesis Invitational. Fowler ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.941), 15th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.170), and 20th in total strokes gained (1.264). With the massive amount of talent in the Arnold Palmer field, it's very possible that Fowler will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational one and done picks that is listed at 35-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.