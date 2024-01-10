The Aloha State hosts its second event in as many weeks with the 2024 Sony Open teeing off on Thursday. It is the first full-field tournament of the year, and Waialae Country Club, which was established 97 years ago, hosts the event on its par-70, 7,044-yard course. This has been one of the most competitive tour events in recent years with the last four tournaments being decided by either one stroke or a playoff. The 2024 Sony Open field features eight past champions, including Hideki Matsuyama (2022), two-time winner Jimmy Walker (2014-15) and defending champion Si Woo Kim.
Ludvig Aberg, who's coming off a disappointing T-47 finish at The Sentry, is the 12-1 favorite
according to the latest 2024 Sony Open odds, with Tyrrell Hatton (16-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (16-1) and Russell Henley (22-1) next in line. Kim is listed as a 45-1 longshot to repeat.
Top 2024 Sony Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Sony Open 2024: Fitzpatrick, a major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and barely cracks the top five. Fitzpatrick is coming off a steady showing at The Sentry, securing a T-14 finish after shooting 69 or below in all four rounds.
Fitzpatrick remains one of the best putters on tour, but he struggled mightily with his accuracy last season. The Englishman finished the 2022-23 season ranked 138th in driving accuracy (56.61%) and 156th in greens in regulation percentage (65.14%). He also finished last season ranked 116th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.053), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 Sony Open.
Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Conners always finds his way to be in the thick of competition at this event as he's finished in the top 12 in each of his last four starts at the Sony Open, including a third-place finish in 2019. Conners is just one of eight golfers who have avoided missing the cut at the Sony Open over the last five years (min. three appearances). He also finished his 2023 season on a high note, recording three top 10s over his final five tournaments.
Waialae Country Club is one of the shortest courses on tour, which makes an elite ball-striker like Conners stand out. Last season, he ranked in the top 20 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, greens in regulation percentage and strokes gained: tee-to-green. His strokes gained: total value of .918 ranks seventh amongst those in the 2024 Sony Open field. Conners has a much better chance to win than his PGA odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. See who else to pick here.
2024 Sony Open odds, field
