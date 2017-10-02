2017 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels and scores

The 2017 World Series beings Oct. 24

WILD CARD GAMES
Date Time Matchup TV Score
Tue, Oct. 3 8 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Date Time Matchup TV Score
Wed, Oct. 4 8 p.m. Colorado at Arizona TBS
(all times ET)
AL DIVISIONAL SERIES
Date Time Site TV Score
Thu, Oct. 5 7:38 p.m. ETALWC winner at Cleveland  FS1/MLBN
Fri, Oct. 6 5:08 p.m. ET ALWC winner at Cleveland FS1/MLBN
Sun, Oct. 8 TBA Cleveland at ALWC Winner FS1
Mon, Oct. 9* TBA Cleveland at ALWC Winner FS1
Wed, Oct. 11* TBA Wild Card winner at Cleveland FS1
Date Time Site TV Score
Thu, Oct. 5 4:08 p.m. ET Boston at Houston FS1/MLBN
Fri, Oct. 6 2:05 p.m. ET Boston at Houston FS1/MLBN
Sun, Oct. 8 TBA Houston at Boston FS1
Mon, Oct. 9* TBA Houston at Boston FS1
Wed, Oct. 11* TBA Boston at Houston FS1
NL DIVISIONAL SERIES
Date Time Site TV Score
Fri, Oct. 6 10:31 p.m. ETNLWC at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Sat, Oct. 7 9:08 p.m. ET NLWC at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Mon, Oct. 9 TBA L.A. Dodgers at NLWC TBS
Tue, Oct. 10* TBA L.A.Dodgers at NLWC TBS
Thu, Oct. 12* TBA NLWC at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Date Time Site TV Score
Fri, Oct. 6 7:31 p.m. ETChicago at Washington TBS
Sat, Oct. 7 5:38 p.m. ET Chicago at Washington TBS
Mon, Oct. 9 TBA Washington at Chicago TBS
Tue, Oct. 10* TBA Washington at Chicago TBS
Thu, Oct. 12* TBA Chicago at Washington TBS
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Date Time Site TV Score
Fri, Oct. 13 TBA at AL Higher Seed Fox/FS1
Sat, Oct. 14 TBA at AL Higher Seed Fox/FS1
Mon, Oct. 16 TBA at AL Lower Seed Fox/FS1
Tue, Oct. 17 TBA at AL Lower Seed Fox/FS1
Wed, Oct. 18* TBA at AL Lower Seed Fox/FS1
Fri, Oct. 20* TBA at AL Higher Seed Fox/FS1
Sat, Oct. 21* TBA at AL Higher Seed Fox/FS1
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Date Time Site TV Score
Sat, Oct. 14 TBA at NL Higher Seed TBS
Sun, Oct. 15 TBA at NL Higher Seed TBS
Tue, Oct. 17 TBA at NL Lower Seed TBS
Wed, Oct. 18 TBA at NL Lower Seed TBS
Thu, Oct. 19* TBA at NL Lower Seed TBS
Sat, Oct. 21* TBA at NL Higher Seed TBS
Sun, Oct. 22* TBA at NL Higher Seed TBS
WORLD SERIES
Date Time Site TV Score
Tue, Oct. 24 TBA TBA Fox
Wed, Oct. 25 TBA TBA Fox
Fri, Oct. 27 TBA TBA Fox
Sat, Oct. 28 TBA TBA Fox
Sun, Oct. 29* TBA TBA Fox
Tue, Oct. 31* TBA TBA Fox
Wed, Nov. 1* TBA TBA Fox



* - if necessary

