2017 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels and scores
The 2017 World Series beings Oct. 24
|WILD CARD GAMES
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score
|Tue, Oct. 3
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
|ESPN
|
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score
|Wed, Oct. 4
|8 p.m.
|Colorado at Arizona
|TBS
|
|(all times ET)
|AL DIVISIONAL SERIES
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Thu, Oct. 5
|7:38 p.m. ET
|ALWC winner at Cleveland
|FS1/MLBN
|
|Fri, Oct. 6
|5:08 p.m. ET
|ALWC winner at Cleveland
|FS1/MLBN
|
|Sun, Oct. 8
|TBA
|Cleveland at ALWC Winner
|FS1
|
|Mon, Oct. 9*
|TBA
|Cleveland at ALWC Winner
|FS1
|
|Wed, Oct. 11*
|TBA
|Wild Card winner at Cleveland
|FS1
|
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Thu, Oct. 5
|4:08 p.m. ET
|Boston at Houston
|FS1/MLBN
|
|Fri, Oct. 6
|2:05 p.m. ET
|Boston at Houston
|FS1/MLBN
|
|Sun, Oct. 8
|TBA
|Houston at Boston
|FS1
|
|Mon, Oct. 9*
|TBA
|Houston at Boston
|FS1
|
|Wed, Oct. 11*
|TBA
|Boston at Houston
|FS1
|
|NL DIVISIONAL SERIES
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Fri, Oct. 6
|10:31 p.m. ET
|NLWC at L.A. Dodgers
|TBS
|
|Sat, Oct. 7
|9:08 p.m. ET
|NLWC at L.A. Dodgers
|TBS
|
|Mon, Oct. 9
|TBA
|L.A. Dodgers at NLWC
|TBS
|
|Tue, Oct. 10*
|TBA
|L.A.Dodgers at NLWC
|TBS
|
|Thu, Oct. 12*
|TBA
|NLWC at L.A. Dodgers
|TBS
|
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Fri, Oct. 6
|7:31 p.m. ET
|Chicago at Washington
|TBS
|
|Sat, Oct. 7
|5:38 p.m. ET
|Chicago at Washington
|TBS
|
|Mon, Oct. 9
|TBA
|Washington at Chicago
|TBS
|
|Tue, Oct. 10*
|TBA
|Washington at Chicago
|TBS
|
|Thu, Oct. 12*
|TBA
|Chicago at Washington
|TBS
|
|AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Fri, Oct. 13
|TBA
|at AL Higher Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Sat, Oct. 14
|TBA
|at AL Higher Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Mon, Oct. 16
|TBA
|at AL Lower Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Tue, Oct. 17
|TBA
|at AL Lower Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Wed, Oct. 18*
|TBA
|at AL Lower Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Fri, Oct. 20*
|TBA
|at AL Higher Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|Sat, Oct. 21*
|TBA
|at AL Higher Seed
|Fox/FS1
|
|NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Sat, Oct. 14
|TBA
|at NL Higher Seed
|TBS
|
|Sun, Oct. 15
|TBA
|at NL Higher Seed
|TBS
|
|Tue, Oct. 17
|TBA
|at NL Lower Seed
|TBS
|
|Wed, Oct. 18
|TBA
|at NL Lower Seed
|TBS
|
|Thu, Oct. 19*
|TBA
|at NL Lower Seed
|TBS
|
|Sat, Oct. 21*
|TBA
|at NL Higher Seed
|TBS
|
|Sun, Oct. 22*
|TBA
|at NL Higher Seed
|TBS
|
|WORLD SERIES
|Date
|Time
|Site
|TV
|Score
|Tue, Oct. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Wed, Oct. 25
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Fri, Oct. 27
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Sat, Oct. 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Sun, Oct. 29*
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Tue, Oct. 31*
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
|Wed, Nov. 1*
|TBA
|TBA
|Fox
|
* - if necessary
-
