2018 World Series odds: Astros 6-to-1 to repeat but Dodgers open as favorites

Wednesday night, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The 'Stros rebounded to win Game 7 after dropping Game 6 on Tuesday.

Although the 2017 World Series just ended, Las Vegas is already pumping out odds for the 2018 World Series. Here, via @LVSuperBook, are the first set of the 2018 World Series betting odds.

Ouch. The oddsmakers aren't too optimistic about the Tigers, huh? The Twins at 80/1 are a pretty nice bet, assuming they get their pitching sorted out this offseason.

There are still three and a half months of offseason to go, but for now, there are your 2018 World Series odds. The Dodgers are the early favorites, and the Astros are right behind them, threatening to repeat.