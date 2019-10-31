2020 World Series odds: Astros and Dodgers favored to win pennants, Nationals sit third in National League

Here are the latest 2020 World Series and pennant odds for all 30 MLB teams

The Washington Nationals took home the 2019 World Series title in seven games on Wednesday, and while the 2020 MLB season is still five months away, odds for next fall's World Series and pennant championships are out. The latest 2020 World Series odds have this year's runner-up Houston Astros as 4-to-1 favorites to win it all, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees behind Houston with 5-to-1 odds. Eight (Astros, Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Red Sox, Nationals, Indians and Cardinals) of baseball's 30 teams have World Series odds of 18-to-1 or lower. 

For the AL pennant, the Astros are a +225 favorite with the Yankees at +250. Over in the NL, the pennant favorites are the Dodgers with +250 odds and the Braves next on the board at +450.

The Astros were one game away from winning their second World Series title in three years, before the Nationals won two straight games in Houston to clinch the 2019 title. The club is expected to return the majority of their potent lineup in 2020, and they'll once again be the team to beat in the 2020 season. Gerrit Cole will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and even if he departs, Houston will be bringing back Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke to lead the pitching staff.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the World Series, the Dodgers were stunned by the World Series champion Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS. Starters Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill will be free agents ahead of 2020, but otherwise, L.A. should look to roll out a similar lineup next season.

The Nationals were +195 underdogs to the Astros in this year's Fall Classic. Houston was the biggest World Series favorite since 2007, and with Washington's win, it's the largest World Series upset since the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics in a four-game sweep at +260 underdogs in the 1990 World Series.

Here are the Westgate odds (as of Oct. 31) to win the 2020 World Series and both pennants.

2020 AL pennant odds

TeamOdds
Houston Astros9/4
New York Yankees5/2
Boston Red Sox5/1
Cleveland Indians6/1
Tampa Bay Rays10/1
Minnesota Twins10/1
Oakland Athletics15/1
Chicago White Sox30/1
Toronto Blue Jays40/1
Los Angeles Angels50/1
Texas Rangers50/1
Seattle Mariners150/1
Baltimore Orioles500/1
Detroit Tigers500/1
Kansas City Royals500/1

NL pennant odds 

TeamOdds
Los Angeles Dodgers5/2
Atlanta Braves9/2
Washington Nationals6/1
St. Louis Cardinals8/1
Philadelphia Phillies10/1
New York Mets10/1
Chicago Cubs10/1
Milwaukee Brewers10/1
Arizona Diamondbacks25/1
Cincinnati Reds25/1
San Diego Padres25/1
Colorado Rockies50/1
San Francisco Giants50/1
Pittsburgh Pirates100/1
Miami Marlins500/1

World Series odds

TeamOdds
Houston Astros4/1
Los Angeles Dodgers5/1
New York Yankees5/1
Atlanta Braves10/1
Boston Red Sox10/1
Washington Nationals14/1
Cleveland Indians14/1
Chicago Cubs14/1
Philadelphia Phillies16/1
Milwaukee Brewers18/1
St. Louis Cardinals20/1
New York Mets22/1
Tampa Bay Rays30/1
Minnesota Twins30/1
Oakland Athletics30/1
Arizona Diamondbacks50/1
Cincinnati Reds50/1
San Diego Padres50/1
Chicago White Sox60/1
Toronto Blue Jays80/1
Colorado Rockies100/1
San Francisco Giants100/1
Los Angeles Angels100/1
Texas Rangers100/1
Pittsburgh Pirates200/1
Seattle Mariners300/1
Miami Marlins1000/1
Baltimore Orioles1000/1
Detroit Tigers1000/1
Kansas City Royals1000/1
