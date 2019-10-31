2020 World Series odds: Astros and Dodgers favored to win pennants, Nationals sit third in National League
Here are the latest 2020 World Series and pennant odds for all 30 MLB teams
The Washington Nationals took home the 2019 World Series title in seven games on Wednesday, and while the 2020 MLB season is still five months away, odds for next fall's World Series and pennant championships are out. The latest 2020 World Series odds have this year's runner-up Houston Astros as 4-to-1 favorites to win it all, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees behind Houston with 5-to-1 odds. Eight (Astros, Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Red Sox, Nationals, Indians and Cardinals) of baseball's 30 teams have World Series odds of 18-to-1 or lower.
For the AL pennant, the Astros are a +225 favorite with the Yankees at +250. Over in the NL, the pennant favorites are the Dodgers with +250 odds and the Braves next on the board at +450.
The Astros were one game away from winning their second World Series title in three years, before the Nationals won two straight games in Houston to clinch the 2019 title. The club is expected to return the majority of their potent lineup in 2020, and they'll once again be the team to beat in the 2020 season. Gerrit Cole will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and even if he departs, Houston will be bringing back Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke to lead the pitching staff.
After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the World Series, the Dodgers were stunned by the World Series champion Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS. Starters Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill will be free agents ahead of 2020, but otherwise, L.A. should look to roll out a similar lineup next season.
The Nationals were +195 underdogs to the Astros in this year's Fall Classic. Houston was the biggest World Series favorite since 2007, and with Washington's win, it's the largest World Series upset since the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics in a four-game sweep at +260 underdogs in the 1990 World Series.
Here are the Westgate odds (as of Oct. 31) to win the 2020 World Series and both pennants.
2020 AL pennant odds
|Team
|Odds
|Houston Astros
|9/4
|New York Yankees
|5/2
|Boston Red Sox
|5/1
|Cleveland Indians
|6/1
|Tampa Bay Rays
|10/1
|Minnesota Twins
|10/1
|Oakland Athletics
|15/1
|Chicago White Sox
|30/1
|Toronto Blue Jays
|40/1
|Los Angeles Angels
|50/1
|Texas Rangers
|50/1
|Seattle Mariners
|150/1
|Baltimore Orioles
|500/1
|Detroit Tigers
|500/1
|Kansas City Royals
|500/1
NL pennant odds
|Team
|Odds
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|5/2
|Atlanta Braves
|9/2
|Washington Nationals
|6/1
|St. Louis Cardinals
|8/1
|Philadelphia Phillies
|10/1
|New York Mets
|10/1
|Chicago Cubs
|10/1
|Milwaukee Brewers
|10/1
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|25/1
|Cincinnati Reds
|25/1
|San Diego Padres
|25/1
|Colorado Rockies
|50/1
|San Francisco Giants
|50/1
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|100/1
|Miami Marlins
|500/1
World Series odds
|Team
|Odds
|Houston Astros
|4/1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|5/1
|New York Yankees
|5/1
|Atlanta Braves
|10/1
|Boston Red Sox
|10/1
|Washington Nationals
|14/1
|Cleveland Indians
|14/1
|Chicago Cubs
|14/1
|Philadelphia Phillies
|16/1
|Milwaukee Brewers
|18/1
|St. Louis Cardinals
|20/1
|New York Mets
|22/1
|Tampa Bay Rays
|30/1
|Minnesota Twins
|30/1
|Oakland Athletics
|30/1
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|50/1
|Cincinnati Reds
|50/1
|San Diego Padres
|50/1
|Chicago White Sox
|60/1
|Toronto Blue Jays
|80/1
|Colorado Rockies
|100/1
|San Francisco Giants
|100/1
|Los Angeles Angels
|100/1
|Texas Rangers
|100/1
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|200/1
|Seattle Mariners
|300/1
|Miami Marlins
|1000/1
|Baltimore Orioles
|1000/1
|Detroit Tigers
|1000/1
|Kansas City Royals
|1000/1
