Voting for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is now underway. Head on over to MLB.com and cast your ballot, up to five times a day every 24 hours.

The first phase of the voting runs through June 30 at 1:59 p.m. ET. Then, there will be two finalists announced at each position (six outfielders) and the vote totals reset for an ostensibly furious several days of voting July 5 through July 8.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will see the American League, managed by Astros' skipper Dusty Baker, take on the National League, helmed by Braves manager Brian Snitker. It'll take place July 19 in Dodger Stadium. The All-Star Game was last in the L.A. area in 2010 (the Angels hosted and it's technically in Anaheim) and was last in Dodger Stadium in 1980.

Last week, I got a jumpstart on things and put together my personal All-Star ballot.

Thanks to the internet and MLB staying on top of things, the ballot is much better than it once was in staying on top of the players who deserve to be included. Note, for example, Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, which kicks Mitch Haniger to DH (Haniger could've been the catcher at the start of the season). Bryce Harper being listed at DH in the NL was something that happened in season, same with the Giants' catcher being Curt Casali and not Joey Bart.

There will always be nitpicks, but stuff like this shows the people in charge on the MLB side are paying attention to what happens leading up to the reveal of the ballot.

Go cast your ballot(s). There's no time like the present.