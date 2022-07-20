The first half of the MLB regular season is wrapping up as the 2022 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This will be the 92nd Midsummer Classic, and the ending could look a little different than it has in previous years.

Starting this year, an All-Star Game that is tied after nine innings will no longer require extra innings to settle the winner. Instead, the game will be settled by a Home Run Derby. Each team will select three batters, and each of them will get three swings. After all six players have had a chance to bat through three rounds, the team with the highest total will be declared the winner.

Rumors of this change have been going around for a while, but MLB writer Anthony Castrovince officially broke the news on Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan added that in the event of a tie on Tuesday, the National League would use Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber and Ronald Acuña Jr. (all of whom were in Monday's Home Run Derby). The American League, meanwhile, would counter with Ty France, Julio Rodríguez and Kyle Tucker.

The rules have changed throughout the years. This new rule seems to be a step in the right direction, definitely a lot better than in 2002 when the game ended in a tie after both teams ran out of players. For a few years, games that were tied after regulation had extra innings that started with a runner on second base at the beginning of each half inning.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday in Los Angeles. Here's how to watch.