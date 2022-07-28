The Seattle Mariners are out for revenge and looking to make up ground on the Houston Astros starting Thursday night as part of a 10-game MLB schedule. The Astros went into Seattle and took three games to start the season's second half and now have a 10-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West. The Mariners now visit Minute Maid Park for a four-game series starting at 8:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. Elsewhere, outfielder Andrew Benintendi is expected to make his Yankees debut against his former team as the Royals are in New York for the teams' 7:05 p.m. ET matchup. Meanwhile, the Yankees' AL East rivals are hoping to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Guardians when the Red Sox host the finale at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Top MLB picks today

One pick the SportsLine Projection Model is backing for Thursday is the Giants -140 to beat the Cubs (9:45 p.m. ET). The teams have been going in opposite directions, with the Cubs winning six straight and San Francisco on a seven-game skid to start the second half. But this matchup might be what the Giants need to get turned around. They have won six of the past seven meetings -- scoring at least four runs in all seven -- and nine of the past 12 in San Francisco.

The starting pitcher matchup appears on paper to be a wash, with Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02 ERA) facing Giants southpaw Alex Wood (6-8, 4.21). But neither typically pitches deep into the game, so the bullpens are likely to play a big role. They also are pretty even, both in the bottom half of MLB, but the Chicago bullpen has allowed the most homers of any in the league (59). The Giants have hit the 10th-most home runs in the majors (115).

