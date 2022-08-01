The Baltimore Orioles have traded first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, the teams announced Monday. Houston acquiring Mancini is part of a three-team deal that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays. Here are the details on the three-team, five-player deal.

Astros get : 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray

: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles get : RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott

: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott Rays get: OF Jose Siri

The Rays also designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment following the move, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Mancini, 30, is hitting .268/.347/.404 (114 OPS+) with 16 doubles, 10 homers, 41 RBI and 39 runs in 92 games this season. Mancini missed the 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer, but returned to the majors in 2021. He hit 21 home runs in the regular season and also advanced to the finals in the Home Run Derby last year.

To this point, Mancini's career year came in 2019, when he clubbed 35 home runs and drove home 97 runs while hitting .291/.364/.535, which was a 134 OPS+.

As for the fit with the Astros, Yordan Alvarez has the DH spot locked down, so Mancini will head to the outfield. Kyle Tucker is the everyday right fielder and Michael Brantley, the left fielder, is hurt. That means for the time being, we should expect Mancini to get a lot of the playing time in left while Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers play center. There could also be at-bats at first base where the 38-year-old Yuli Gurriel is having a sub-par offensive season.

Even if there isn't regular playing time by the end of the season, Mancini gives the Astros another bat with thump. They have a 12-game lead in the AL West and have won three of the past five AL pennants and are looking for another ring. Mancini is in the final year of his contract and has never appeared in the playoffs.

On the Orioles' end, they are 51-51 and three games out of playoff position, but going all out to grab a wild card spot this season was unlikely to happen under this front office which has overseen a rebuild. As such, dealing Mancini isn't a big surprise.