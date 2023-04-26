The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to bounce back from a rare loss when they host the Houston Astros in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday (6:40 p.m. ET) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 20 of their first 23 games this season, including all 14 at home, before being blanked 5-0 by the Astros (13-11) on Tuesday. The home winning streak to begin the season was the longest in the major leagues since 1886, when the Detroit Wolverines won their first 18 home games. The Rays are -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Astros are +105 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The game is one of eight on the MLB schedule for Wednesday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants (-110) look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the St. Louis Cardinals. be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Dodgers (-140) to defeat the Pirates. Los Angeles was under .500 with a 9-10 record just a week ago but has won four of its last five contests to climb to the top of the standings in the NL West. The Dodgers opened this series with an impressive 8-7 victory on Tuesday as they trailed by five runs after four innings before Chris Taylor capped the comeback with a three-run homer in the eighth.

Los Angeles, which leads the NL with 44 home runs, staged the rally without three of its top offensive contributors as Max Muncy (paternity leave), Will Smith (concussion) and J.D. Martinez (back), although the latter could be back in the lineup Wednesday. Martinez's bat would be a welcome addition as the Dodgers will be hoping to score plenty of runs for Tony Gonsolin, who will be making his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP last year and allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings in his only start against Houston. You can see who else to back here.

