The Wild Card Round went by in the blink of an eye, and now it's on to the Division Series, which begin Saturday. The battle between NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, is drawing much of the attention as the Phillies won the pennant last year, and Atlanta won the World Series the previous year. The Houston Astros, the reigning World Series champs and AL pennant winners three of the past four years, also are back. They'll host the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 at 4:45 p.m. ET. The Texas Rangers visit the Baltimore Orioles to start the 2023 MLB playoff schedule on Saturday at 1:03 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the nightcap at 9:20 p.m. ET.

First pitch in Phillies vs. Braves at Atlanta's Truist Park is set for 6:07 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -207 favorite (risk $207 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus MLB odds, while Philadelphia is a +173 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. The Orioles (-145), Astros (-158) and Dodgers (-202) are favored in Saturday's other matchups. Before making any MLB Division Series picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 MLB playoffs 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Saturday's MLB Division Series games, the model has locked in four MLB best bets.

One pick highly recommended by the model is the Dodgers (-202) to beat the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles. The Dodgers have been led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman all year, and they should help put up runs in support of left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Betts had 39 home runs and was one of four Dodgers with at least 100 RBI, along with Freeman (29 homers), Max Muncy (36) and J.D. Martinez (33). Los Angeles scored 906 runs, second only to the Braves.

Arizona scored 746 runs and had 83 fewer home runs than L.A. Kershaw went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, and his mentality is perfect for the postseason. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 12-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 27 postseason games since 2015. The Dodgers swept the most recent series between the teams, outscoring Arizona 23-5 in three games in Los Angeles in late August. Kershaw allowed three hits and one run in the second game of the series, a 9-1 victory. See the model's top MLB picks here.

The model also locked in three other best bets for Saturday, including a money-line underdog that is winning in almost half the simulations.

