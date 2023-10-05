The 2023 Major League Baseball postseason has reached the second round of play. The Wild Card Series -- sweeps, all of them -- are in the books, and that means the 12-team playoff field is down the eight. The next step is the best-of-five Division Series, and that also means the four teams that earned first-round byes will be in action for the first time this postseason.

To set the stage for the higher-but-not-highest-stakes action to come, we reputed CBS Sports MLB experts are here to lay out our predictions for each LDS: Orioles vs. Rangers, Astros vs. Twins, Braves vs. Phillies, and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. So let's get to it.

Orioles vs. Rangers



R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder

Orioles Orioles Orioles Rangers Orioles Orioles

Anderson: I just don't trust the Rangers' bullpen. I do think Adolis García could have a big series based on his ability to hit the outside pitch and the Orioles' tendency to live out there. We'll see if that ends up being enough. Pick: Orioles in 5

Axisa: The Rangers embarrassed the Rays, that was total domination, and I don't expect the O's to shoot themselves in the foot the way Tampa did. Even with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer (and Jon Gray) hurt, I like the Rangers rotation more. I just like everything else about the Orioles better. Better and more diverse lineup, and better bullpen as well. I see this being one of several tight Division Series. Pick: Orioles in 5

Feldman: I underestimated the Rangers to my own peril (and that of my bracket) against the Rays and maybe I'm doing it again but I just love this Orioles team. Baltimore's rotation desperately needed trade deadline help it didn't get and Felix Bautísta's absence hurt, but the kids are here to play and here to win. Pick: Orioles in 5

Perry: This is a tough one, and I expect this to be a hotly contested series. In the end, I think the Baltimore rotation is a poor matchup with the powerhouse Texas offense, and that outweighs concerns about the Rangers' bullpen versus the O's offense. I suspect Baltimore will miss Bautista in this series. Pick: Rangers in 5

Pianovich: Playoff baseball being back in Baltimore will provide the Rangers a much different road atmosphere than the bingo hall enthusiasm of Tropicana Field. The Rangers have budding stars of their own in Evan Carter and Josh Jung, but I think Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and their homer-hose buddies get it done. Pick: Orioles in 4

Snyder: This one is very unpredictable for so many reasons. Toward the top of the list is just how inconsistent the Rangers have been, especially since the trade deadline. They go into extreme fits of losing and then catch fire without notice, such as dropping three of four to the Mariners to blow the AL West title but then flying from Seattle to St. Pete and taking two with relative ease against the Rays. The Orioles are steady, though, as they haven't been swept since the middle of May 2022. The Orioles pitching isn't as bad as many believe, with Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and John Means capable of looking like a frontline three. Pick: Orioles in 5

Astros vs. Twins



R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder

Astros Twins Twins Astros Astros Twins

Anderson: I believe the Astros are a tough matchup for the Twins. Houston's pitching staff is very fond of throwing their breaking balls, and the Twins' lineup was poor at hitting them during the season. We've seen the Astros exploit that kind of weakness before (most notably with Lance McCullers Jr.), and it wouldn't surprise me if they put an emphasis on spamming their breaking balls in high-leverage situations to take advantage of it here Pick: Astros in 4

Axisa: Because of the schedule, the Twins can only get one start out of Sonny Gray this series, and that lowers their chances of advancing. Minnesota's lineup is loaded with quality lefties though, and Houston does not have any reliable left-handed pitchers other than Game 2 starter Framber Valdez. I like the matchups better for the Twins and have them winning a very tight five-game series. Pick: Twins in 5

Feldman: Houston pulled off a last-minute coup to win the AL West on the last day of the season but the Astros still never felt like they were firing on all cylinders and I'm not sure they get there in time. The Twins, meanwhile, have heaved off the ghosts of that winless streak and are riding the wave all the way through. Pick: Twins in 4

Perry: This is a pretty generalized comment upon team quality. The Astros are a better team and demonstrated that superiority across a tougher schedule. I'd be more tempted to pick the Twins if they had their rotation lined up optimally, but their participation in the Wild Card Series made that impossible. The Astros are better, are coming off abundant rest, and are the most battle-tested roster of all when it comes to the playoffs. Pick: Astros in 4

Pianovich: The Astros also faced a playoff drought-snapping franchise in last year's ALDS as they swept the Mariners. This could be a similar series, with a couple close games and the Astros offense being the difference. Pick: Astros in 3

Snyder: The Astros are better and have so many other things in their favor, such as all the winning playoff experience since the beginning of 2017. They so rarely lose playoff series, especially on the AL side. This season just feels different, especially with a 39-42 record at home. Their last home series was what looked like a must-win over a historically bad Royals team and they got swept. The Twins are now playing free and easy after conquering a playoff losing streak and playing series drought. I can totally see them standing toe-to-toe with the champs and winning Game 5 in Minute Maid Park. Pick: Twins in 5

Braves vs. Phillies



R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder

Braves Braves Braves Braves Phillies Braves

Anderson: This is the series I'm most looking forward to of the four. I think it could go either way. I just have trouble picking against that Braves lineup, especially when they're familiar with the opposition's pitching staff. Pick: Braves in 5

Axisa: My head says the Braves on talent and my heart says the Phillies on vibes. I'm going with my head and saying the Braves, though I expect this to be the most competitive and captivating series of this round, and maybe of the entire postseason. I think Atlanta's lineup is just too deep and power-laden. Home runs win in October and no team hits home runs like Atlanta. Pick: Braves in 5

Feldman: Good vibes, meet Ronald Acuña Jr. Despite a commandeering sweep of the Marlins and a hometown crowd ready to storm the gates, the Phillies are no match for the Braves. No one is. Even with their pitching staff banged up, the Braves might be the most complete team I've seen in my lifetime. Pick: Braves in 5

Perry: I think this series is closer than you'd think just by eyeballing the regular-season standings. The Braves' rotation is banged up, and Philly has reached a higher tier in recent weeks. That said, I just can't see the non-Wheeler/Nola members of the Philly rotation keeping the dominant Atlanta offense in check. I think the Braves take a series that could see, I dunno, something like 75 total runs scored. Pick: Braves in 5

Pianovich: The matchup everyone is talking about: The best overall team in baseball vs. the best overalls team in baseball. There's no perfect time to face the 2023 Braves, but doing so in a shorter playoff series after they just had six days off does not seem like the worst time to face them. The Braves are relentless, but these Phillies are capable of beating anybody. Pick: Phillies in 4

Snyder: I keep going back and forth on this one. I had the Braves winning the World Series before the playoffs started and then Wednesday night on HQ I said the Phillies will win the series. I'm not hedging or trying to cover every base or anything. I truly just keep changing my mind. I'll stick with the Braves because that's what I had in writing, but I think the best bet is the team winning this series wins the World Series. Pick: Braves in 5

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks



R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder

Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers

Anderson: I do think the Diamondbacks have some things working in their favor against the Dodgers. They'll be able to lean heavily on Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, and their running game should be able to take advantage of Los Angeles' pitchers, particularly some of their high-leverage arms. Still, I think the Dodgers have the better team and I suspect they'll pull this one out, even if it takes five games to do it. Pick: Dodgers in 5

Axisa: On paper, this series is lopsided -- 100-win team vs. 84-win team -- but the D-Backs are greater than the sum of the parts, and the Dodgers definitely don't have the strong rotation they typically take into October. I still have the Dodgers winning this season, though I think the individual games will be fairly close. Pick: Dodgers in 4

Feldman: Corbin Carroll is going to be trouble for a good long while and the Diamondbacks have a decent crew around him but unfortunately for them, the Dodgers are just better in every way possible. It's hard to imagine Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman sitting forlorn in the dugout at the end of all this. Pick: Dodgers in 4

Perry: I can't get past certain realities in this one. One is that the Dodgers in the regular season finished 16 games against Arizona and topped them by 222 runs in run differential. The other is that L.A. won eight of 13 head-to-head meetings and outscored them 72-47 in those games. I see no reason to get cute with this prediction. Pick: Dodgers in 4

Pianovich: The Chaos Snakes could make life difficult for the Dodgers, but not difficult enough that Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Co. lose three times. My biggest question is will the D-backs have horse-mounted police officers protecting the sacred Chase Field pool again to prevent celebratory cannonballs? Pick: Dodgers in 4

Snyder: It's difficult to trust the Dodgers' rotation here and the Diamondbacks actually can set up their pitching pretty well with how the schedule shook out. The Dodgers are still the better team, though, so we'll maintain some sanity here and grab the best team. Pick: Dodgers in 4