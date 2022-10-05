Though not the all-time MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries a lot significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.

You might notice in the highlight of the home run that a fan jumps off the ledge here. Yeah, that's not Youmans. Watch for the ball entering the crowd and you'll see the catch from the dude in the Rangers hat.

The fan who jumped off was seemingly hoping for a dropped ball from above, which, really, isn't the worst plan in the world if the ball was that important to them. The fan escaped uninjured and ejected from the park (via Joe Trahan).

As for Youmans, he said, "That's a good question, I haven't thought about it," when asked what he would do with the ball (via Joe Trahan) moments after securing the piece of history.

There have been reports circulating that at least one auction house would pay upward of $2 million for the ball, so perhaps that's a starting point.

Judge was asked about the ball after the game, and had the following to say, via SNY:

"I don't know where it's at, so we'll see what happens with that. It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan, so, you know, they made a great catch out there and they've got every right to it."