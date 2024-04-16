The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted outfielder Andy Pages in advance of his big-league debut, according to Francys Romero. (His surname is pronounced PAH-hez.)

Pages, 23, is considered one of the better outfield prospects in the minors despite not making our Dodgers top-three ranking. In 15 Triple-A games to begin the year, he hit .371/.452/.694 with five home runs and a pair of stolen bases.

It's worth noting that Pages' average launch angle in Triple-A was over 21 degrees. For reference, that would tie him for the 20th highest in the majors among qualified batters. He very much fits the modern approach to lifting the ball and maximizing slugging output, even if it means he might take a hit on his batting average.

You may recall that the Dodgers nearly traded Pages to the Los Angeles Angels back in February 2020 as part of a proposed deal that also included Joc Pederson and Luis Rengifo. That swap was reportedly squashed by Angels owner Arte Moreno.

The Dodgers have been operating without starter Jason Heyward, who was placed on the injured list in late March with lower back tightness. The Dodgers subsequently claimed Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Trammell has appeared in five games since, going hitless with three strikeouts in six at-bats.

The Dodgers, in turn, have leaned heavily on Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández in left field. Neither has hit so far this season, however, resulting in Los Angeles bringing up Pages with the hope that he can provide their lineup with additional length.

Pages' debut could come as soon as Tuesday night, when the Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals. Veteran southpaw Patrick Corbin is slated to get the nod for the Nationals, making the right-handed Pages a sensible inclusion in the starting lineup.