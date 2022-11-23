The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for three pitchers. Each team has announced the trade.

Renfroe, 30, is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .255/.315/.492 (126 OPS+) with 29 home runs in 125 games for Milwaukee. That came on the heels of a 2021 campaign 31 home runs for the Red Sox. Across his seven-year MLB career, Renfroe has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games played. Renfroe is arbitration-eligible this winter and slated for free agency after the 2023 season. Renfroe enters a starting outfield mix for the Angels that already includes perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, along with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak as possible reserves. Renfroe is in line for a substantial raise over the $7.65 million salary he made last season.

As for Milwaukee's side of things, they receive right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and left-hander Adam Seminaris. Junk, 26, has a 4.74 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance across two seasons with the Angels. The 24-year-old Peguero has pitched 19 2/3 innings at the highest level, and he has a 9.15 ERA over that span. Seminaris, 24, is a former fifth-rounder who has a 4.14 ERA 39 starts and five relief appearances over parts of two minor-league seasons. This past season he reached the Triple-A level.