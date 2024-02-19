The Los Angeles Angels went 73-89 last season and that was with unanimous AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. To have any chance at the postseason in 2024, the Angels need a healthy and productive Mike Trout, and they also need Anthony Rendon. Injuries limited Rendon to 43 games last season, during which he hit .236/.361/.318 with two home runs.

Rendon, 33, reported to Angels camp Monday, and made clear what has long been evident: baseball is not a top priority for him. Rendon sees playing baseball as a job. Here's what he told reporters, including The Athletic, about his mindset and his priorities on Monday:

"My enthusiasm (for baseball) has been the same since I got drafted to be honest with you. I was actually deleting old emails because my storage to my maximum in my email. So I'm going back and deleting old emails. I emailed myself a pros and cons of why I wanted to stay in the game. This was in 2014. My thought process of the game has not changed since then. I keep making it this long." ... "(Baseball has) never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

Rendon added that his perspective has changed since getting married and having children, which is certainly understandable and relatable for folks in all walks in life. Children have a way of changing your outlook and priorities.

I will give Rendon credit for being honest -- isn't that what we all want, honesty? -- though, as my colleague Matt Snyder explained, Rendon could use a little more perspective. A famous baseball player with a World Series ring and a $245 million contract coming out and saying the sport isn't a top priority isn't gonna win many fans over, especially not given his inability to stay on the field.

At least the truth is out there though. Rendon told us exactly how he feels about baseball in his own words, so there is nothing left open to interpretation. Baseball is not his top priority -- it's sort of remarkable he's had the career he's had without considering baseball his top priority -- and you or I or Angels fans may not like it, but that's how Rendon feels.

Injuries have limited Rendon to 200 of 546 possible games in his four years with the Angels, or 37%. He has another three years and $114 million remaining on his contract. At $38 million, Rendon will be the second highest paid position player in baseball in 2024, behind only $40 million man Aaron Judge.