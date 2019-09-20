Anthony Rizzo returns to Cubs with The Undertaker's entrance theme, hits home run in second at-bat

Anthony Rizzo was able to return "from the dead" on Thursday, The Cubs star suffered an ankle injury earlier in the month and it was thought to be a potentially season-ending injury. But he came back in Chicago's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and had the perfect walk-up song for the occasion.

Rizzo came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning to WWE superstar "The Undertaker's" entrance theme.

Anthony Rizzo's walk-up song on his surprise return to the @Cubs lineup?



The Undertaker's entrance theme. pic.twitter.com/RUg18tXAOx — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 20, 2019

Rizzo did strike out in this at-bat against Cardinals start Jack Flaherty, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in the second half of the season. However, Rizzo got revenge in the third inning when he hit a solo home run off Flaherty to tie the game at 1-1.

The Cardinals ultimately had the last laugh as they defeated the Cubs, 5-4, and Rizzo finished the game going 1-for-3 with the hit being his home run. As a team, the Cubs were only able to muster six hits.

Chicago is going to need all the production that they can get out of Rizzo down the stretch. The Cubs currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers by one game for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

If you're a wrestling fan, it goes without saying that the Undertaker's entrance theme is one of the most sinister and memorable sounds that you'll ever hear. While Rizzo only registered just one hit against the Cardinals, he was able to send one ball to its eternal resting place over the wall.