Astros' George Springer continues to prove he's a top postseason performer, despite ALCS Game 2 loss
Springer continues to claim records and climb rankings in Astros postseason history
The Houston Astros lost Sunday's Game 2 of the 2018 American League Championship Series to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 7-5, but it wasn't because of George Springer.
Contrariwise, Springer was a large reason why the Astros had began the postseason winning four consecutive games. He was also a key contributor behind last fall's World Series victory.
Need evidence? Consider that after Sunday's game -- in which he went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in and two doubles -- Springer is tied for the postseason lead this fall with three home runs and eight hits. He's tied for second place in runs batted in, as well, with seven. His OPS ranks third among hitters with more than 15 plate appearances in OPS. He's been very good, basically.
This continues a trend for Springer, who set a franchise record on Sunday with a knock in his 11th consecutive postseason game:
Springer has moved up the franchise leaderboards in other categories, too:
- PA: 2nd
- H: 3rd (four from tying Craig Biggio for first)
- HR: 1st
- RBI: 3rd (seven away from tying Lance Berkman for first)
- BA (min. 50 PA): 4th
- OBP (min. 50 PA): 4th
- SLG (min. 50 PA): 2nd
- OPS (min. 50 PA): 2nd
There's no two ways about it: Springer has already established himself as one of the best postseason performers in Astros history. And he should have ample opportunity to assert himself further in the coming days, and perhaps the coming years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox ace Sale admitted to hospital
Sale's availability heading forward is unknown
-
Sox close out win vs. Astros, tie ALCS
The Red Sox took care of business at home in Game 2 of the American League Championship Se...
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Cole's poor location costs him in Game 2
Cole allowed five runs for the first time in 2018
-
Explaining Red Sox's 'shimmy' dance
The Red Sox don't know who started it or why, but they like to shake
-
Astros vs. Red Sox Game 2 pick, preview
It's Game 2 of the 2018 ALCS back in Houston