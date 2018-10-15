Astros' George Springer continues to prove he's a top postseason performer, despite ALCS Game 2 loss

The Houston Astros lost Sunday's Game 2 of the 2018 American League Championship Series to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 7-5, but it wasn't because of George Springer.

Contrariwise, Springer was a large reason why the Astros had began the postseason winning four consecutive games. He was also a key contributor behind last fall's World Series victory.

Need evidence? Consider that after Sunday's game -- in which he went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in and two doubles -- Springer is tied for the postseason lead this fall with three home runs and eight hits. He's tied for second place in runs batted in, as well, with seven. His OPS ranks third among hitters with more than 15 plate appearances in OPS. He's been very good, basically.

This continues a trend for Springer, who set a franchise record on Sunday with a knock in his 11th consecutive postseason game:

Springer has moved up the franchise leaderboards in other categories, too:

PA : 2nd



: 2nd H : 3rd (four from tying Craig Biggio for first)



: 3rd (four from tying Craig Biggio for first) HR : 1st



: 1st RBI : 3rd (seven away from tying Lance Berkman for first)



: 3rd (seven away from tying Lance Berkman for first) BA (min. 50 PA) : 4th



: 4th OBP (min. 50 PA) : 4th



: 4th SLG (min. 50 PA) : 2nd



: 2nd OPS (min. 50 PA): 2nd



There's no two ways about it: Springer has already established himself as one of the best postseason performers in Astros history. And he should have ample opportunity to assert himself further in the coming days, and perhaps the coming years.