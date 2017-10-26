Astros' Keuchel says Culberson 'acted like he won the World Series' after home run

In case you missed it, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling 11-inning affair in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (box score).

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Charlie Culberson continued his run as an improbable postseason contributor, hitting a solo shot that pulled the Dodgers within a run. He reacted with the subtlety you'd expect from a replacement-level player having the tear of his life on the game's biggest stage, which is to say he went nuts.

The Astros, as it turns out, didn't like it too much:

Dallas Keuchel: "Culberson acted like he won the World Series." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 26, 2017

Will this matter heading forward? Almost certainly not. Still, you'd think the Astros would be more understanding of Culberson's reaction. This has been an emotional series -- and for good reason. It's the World Series, each side wants to win, and both games have been close.

For everyone's sake, let's just agree to drop the holier-than-thou nonsense for the next few days and instead feel free to express positive emotions as opportunities present themselves. Deal?