The Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list on Friday, but it's also the COVID list. He was placed there due to health and safety protocols, though there's no word on if he's specifically sick with COVID-19.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Correa has been sick, but the team isn't required to disclose the illness nor is a player required to have tested positive in order to be placed on this version of the injured list. The stint on the injured list due to illness doesn't carry a minimum, so it's possible Correa will be back as soon as Saturday.

Correa, 26, is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's currently hitting .288/.385/.510 (144 OPS+) with 20 doubles, 16 homers, 52 RBI and 60 runs. He was named to the All-Star team this season for the second time in his career, though he's elected not to attend.

"People voted for me to be in it. People wanted to see me play in it. We've been trying for a long time to have a first child, and now that it's finally here, I want to spend those days with her and get the whole experience, go to the doctor's appointments to see the baby in the sonogram and everything. I really want to enjoy that part."

The Astros entered Friday's game against the Yankees at 20 games over .500, sitting with a 4 1/2 game lead in the AL West.

Robel Garcia got the start Friday at shortstop and figures to hold it down until Correa returns. The good news for Correa and the Astros is that, assuming he doesn't develop a serious illness, there are only two remaining games until the All-Star break. In all likelihood, he'll only miss a few games.