Jenny Cavnar has been named the primary play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California's live coverage of the Oakland Athletics, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Cavnar becomes the first female play-by-play announcer in the league's history. She will call the majority of the Athletics' games with former A's pitcher Dallas Braden.

"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A's and their rich baseball history," Cavnar said. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides. I'm excited to start my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my good friend, Dallas Braden, and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together."

Cavnar has previously been the backup play-by-play announcer for the Colorado Rockies' television coverage. She also served as a pregame host, postgame host and reporter for the team.

During that time, Cavnar became the first female in nearly 25 years to call an MLB game when she did so back in 2018. In 2015, she became the first woman to provide analysis on the radio. Prior to her time covering the Rockies, Cavnar covered the San Diego Padres for five years as an anchor and reporter.

Cavnar also contributed to MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM during the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Cavnar's historic promotion comes just 24 hours after Major League Baseball announced that Jen Pawol has received an assignment to umpire spring training games this season. The assignment could help pave the way for Pawol to become MLB's first female umpire.