The sports agency spearheaded last year by recording artist Bad Bunny, Rimas Sports, is facing "significant punishment" from the Major League Baseball Players Association, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

Among that punishment? Alden Alden González of ESPN reports that William Arroyo, Rimas' main baseball agent, has had his MLBPA certification revoked following an investigation. (Alden González adds that Arroyo has the ability to appeal that decision if he so chooses.)

Ghiroli notes that, while the exact cause for the punishment is unclear, Rimas has been the subject of complaints from other agencies. Per Ghirol, the issues include "multiple accounts from players and agents involve employees of Rimas offering large sums of money, cars and other incentives prohibited in MLBPA's agent regulations to get players to switch agencies."

Rimas has since issued a statement to Ghiroli in which they declined to comment "out of respect for an ongoing process within the context of the MLBPA Agent Regulations."

MLB Trade Rumors' agency database indicates that a number of well-known players are represented by Rimas, including New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (who Rimas signed away from Scott Boras during the summer of 2023) and infielder Ronny Mauricio; Cincinnati Reds infielder Santiago Espinal; and San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores, among others.

Front Office Sports reported the following when Bad Bunny launched Rimas Sports Agency:

Rimas Entertainment music industry executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda have partnered with Bad Bunny on the new sports agency, which will offer agent management, brand relations and marketing, public relations, and financial advising, among other services to athletes. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez also serves as an ambassador to Rimas Sports.

Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer.