A bettor at BetRivers Sportsbook turned $50 into $45,000 by virtue of a 16-leg parlay set during Friday's Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays. According to the Sportsbook, the bettor in question correctly wagered that 16 different players would get at least one hit, which is exactly what transpired as the Rays prevailed 9-5 over the A's.

The bet relied on not only on an enormous amount of luck, but also on Friday's game turning into a high-scoring one. Fortunately for them, that transpired as the Rays rattled off six runs in the second inning, giving them a comfortable lead as the A's spent the entire rest of the game in catchup mode. After scoring two more runs in the third inning, the Rays would salt the game away in the eighth inning, prevailing even as the A's pulled in to 9-5 with a run at the top of the ninth.

The Rays have now won nine games in a row to start 2023, completing a sweep over the A's with an 11-0 win on Sunday. Next up for Tampa Bay will be a four-game home stretch this week against the Boston Red Sox.