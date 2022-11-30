The Toronto Blue Jays have hired former MLB MVP and Manager of the Year Don Mattingly as their bench coach. They made the announcement Wednesday morning. For those unaware, the bench coach is the MLB version of the top assistant coach, or essentially second in command.

Mattingly, 61, will be moving a step backward after serving as a manager for the past 12 seasons. He was the Dodgers' skipper from 2011-15. He was fired after winning the NL West in his last three seasons. The Dodgers made the NLCS in 2013, but after being bounced in the NLDS in 2014 and 2015, they showed him the door and replaced him with Dave Roberts. Mattingly was hired as Marlins manager before the next season, so he never really took any time off from the job.

With the Marlins, Mattingly guided them to second place twice, but his only winning record (and playoff appearance) came in 2020 at 31-29. He won Manager of the Year that season and the Marlins advanced to the NLDS after dispatching of the third-seed Cubs in the first round. The Marlins couldn't capitalize on that, however, losing 95 games in 2021 and 93 in 2022.

Mattingly has served as a bench coach before. He was Joe Torre's bench coach with the 2007 Yankees. He also spent his entire playing career with the Yankees (1982-95), where he was a six-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glover, three-time Silver Slugger and won the 1985 AL MVP.

The Blue Jays finished second in the AL East at 92-70 last season before losing in the Wild Card Round to the upstart Mariners. They fired manager Charlie Montoyo during the season and replaced him with then-bench coach John Schneider on an interim basis. He was hired as the full-time manager in October and given a three-year contract.

Mattingly will now be his right-hand man.