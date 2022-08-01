The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment.

Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a few weeks' time, will be in his second stint with the Braves. He spent last season in Atlanta, having posted a 92 OPS+ in 109 contests. He had not found similar success in 31 games with the Nationals, amassing a .179/.255/.202 (35 OPS+) slash line across 94 trips to the plate.

Adrianza, a switch-hitter, could see action at second base during Ozzie Albies' continued absence. The Braves have expressed some hope that Albies, out since mid-June because of foot surgery, could return before September.

Canó, 39 years old, appears to be at the end of his big-league career. He's now seen action with three MLB teams this season, but he's yet to find any success. Instead, Canó has batted .150/.183/.190 (7 OPS+) in 104 plate appearances. Canó went 4 for 26 during the course of a nine-game stay with Atlanta. He'd previously suited up with the New York Mets (12 games) and San Diego Padres (12) earlier this season.

Harris, for his part, is a 26-year-old outfielder who has spent parts of his last three seasons in Double-A. He's batted .252/.323/.358 in 196 games at the level, stalling his progression and his prospect status alike. It's fair to consider him to be a piece of organizational depth at this point, as opposed to a prized youngster.

The Braves entered Monday with a 62-41 record on the season, placing them three games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. Atlanta has an important week ahead. The Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies for two games beginning on Tuesday before embarking on a five-game series against the Mets in New York starting on Thursday. That set will include a doubleheader on Saturday.